Tigers Have One Clear Chance to Spoil Tarik Skubal’s Return to Motown

The Detroit Tigers will not have much time to process Tarik Skubal’s departure before confronting him from the opposite dugout.

Less than four weeks after Detroit traded its two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, Skubal will return to Comerica Park as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting pitcher Friday night.

The Tigers already expect the reunion to feel unusual. Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reported that players joked with Skubal about taking the clubhouse espresso machine to Los Angeles, but the mood will change once the game begins. Colt Keith admitted, “It’s going to be weird,” while manager A.J. Hinch said his club wanted to “make it a bad Friday for him.”

Pittsburgh Revealed Detroit’s Best Window

Aug 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws to the plate in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit’s clearest blueprint came during Skubal’s latest start. The Pittsburgh Pirates scored three runs in the first inning Saturday, collecting three hits before the left-hander could establish control of the game.

That opportunity disappeared quickly. Skubal retired 18 of the next 19 batters and finished with 11 strikeouts over seven innings, earning his first Dodgers victory. He did not allow another run after the opening frame.

The Tigers cannot assume Skubal will experience another difficult first inning, but waiting for him to become vulnerable might be an even worse strategy. He has recorded a 3.38 ERA with 30 strikeouts and seven walks across four starts since the trade. His full-season numbers include a 2.91 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 146 strikeouts against only 21 walks over 120.2 innings.

Detroit must attack strikes early without expanding the zone. Once Skubal establishes his fastball-changeup combination and begins getting ahead in counts, rallies become extremely difficult to build.

The Matchup Exposes a Larger Tigers Problem

The Tigers have not handled left-handed pitching well enough this year. They entered Wednesday with a collective .229/.315/.370 slash line and .685 OPS against lefties.

That weakness complicates Hinch’s lineup decisions. Keith acknowledged that he might not start Friday, while several of Detroit’s expected right-handed options have also struggled against lefties. The club will need disciplined at-bats from the entire lineup rather than relying on a single favorable matchup.

The game will also provide the first emotional checkpoint following the Aug. 1 trade that sent Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith to Detroit. The prospects will ultimately determine whether the deal worked, but Friday will offer fans a much more immediate — and uncomfortable — comparison.

Skubal knows the lineup, the coaching staff, and Comerica Park. His former teammates know his competitiveness and how quickly he can take control of a game. If the Tigers want to spoil his return, they may need to act before the emotions fade and the pitcher they remember takes over.