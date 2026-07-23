Tigers' Troy Melton Set for Start vs. Royals on One-Year Anniversary of MLB Debut

The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in the American League since the beginning of June, and taking back-to-back series against the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs to start the second half of 2026 only helps them in the grand scheme of things.

However, at this point of last season, Detroit was comfortably atop the AL Central standings with a 60-43 record, whereas now the franchise sits in fourth place and under .500. A lot can change in a year, and that couldn't be more true for young Tigers starting pitcher, Troy Melton.

Melton has blossomed into the future of the rotation, as his 2026 season has been nothing short of impressive. Set to start the series at Comerica Park against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, Melton will take the mound on the first anniversary of his MLB debut.

Recapping Melton's MLB Debut

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52) walks in from the bullpen to make his major league debut alongside catcher Dillon Dingler (13). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On July 23, 2025, Melton made his debut for the Tigers on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The former fourth-round pick looked to be a young upstart that the franchise had high hopes for, and in the long run, the front office made the right decision by calling Melton up when they did.

In 2026, fans have become used to dominant performances on the mound from Melton, but that wasn't the case in his MLB debut. Pitching in five innings, Melton allowed seven hits, six earned runs, two walks and punched out seven on the way to the Tigers' 6-1 defeat.

Melton's first career strikeout came against Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the bottom of the fourth inning. Melton had to start somewhere, as he's now collected 86 total strikeouts in his career. The Tigers starter enters Thursday off back-to-back starts punching out nine batters and allowing one run.

Following his MLB Debut, Melton took to Instagram to relive the moment he'll treasure forever, with the statement below:

"The day my childhood dream came true and a day I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on the way and to everyone who has reached out."

The young starter enters Thursday with a 1.80 ERA across nine starts, with 55 innings of work and 50 strikeouts. The biggest blow for Melton continues to be the long ball, as he's allowed seven home runs in 2026 to 11 runs scored. If Melton can keep the ball in the ballpark, the likelihood of Detroit winning increases.

Entering play, the Tigers hold a 31.9% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, and Melton has had a huge part in seeing that number rise.