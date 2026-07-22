Framber Valdez is Sinking Any Hope Tigers Have Left for Postseason

The Detroit Tigers lost their most recent game to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday 11-2 and the major culprit for the loss was Framber Valdez. Valdez has done way more damage to the Tigers playoff hopes than he has done good for them this season.

Valdez did not even get out of the first inning of Tuesday's start as he pitched 0.2 innings and gave up five runs on six hits while walking two and striking out one batter. The Tigers are trying to stay afloat in the American League wildcard race and this type of performance does not help.

The Tigers are trying to go on a roll and get into a position where they can buy at the MLB Trade Deadline and not have to sell. But having Valdez put up a performance like that is making the Tigers decision to possibly sell a bit easier.

But if the Tigers and manager AJ Hinch do decide to sell and trade some of their valuable players that could bring back some trade value, Valdez's season certainly helps. But he is not living up to the hype that he had when he signed with the Tigers.

Valdez could be better suited for a bullpen role over being in the starting rotation

If the Tigers really wanted to and decided to make a hard decision, they could choose to put Valdez in the bullpen since he has been struggling as a starter. They do have Jackson Jobe making his way back from injury that they could slot in Valdez's place.

That could be a solution to their problem of Valdez and his struggles especially as of recently. But the Tigers also might decide to deal from their starting rotation if they lose enough games between now and the deadline.

And if the Tigers go that route of selling and deal guys like Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and others, they might have no choice but to keep Valdez in his starting rotation spot. But as of right now with no clear path yet decided, the Tigers can take their time with this decision.

The better decision that would likely please the fans is if he either gets sent down to Triple-A or just gets put in the bullpen outright. But that would likely not go over well with Valdez as he makes a ton of money to be a starter, but his play does warrant a demotion.