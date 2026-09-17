Tigers’ Wenceel Pérez Update Creates a Forgotten 2027 Outfield Question

The Detroit Tigers entered the final weeks of 2026 while evaluating young players across the roster. Wenceel Pérez could not participate in that process because his recovery from a frightening injury remained incomplete.

The Tigers placed Pérez on the injured list in June after an exercise band struck him in the face during his normal training-room routine. He suffered a left orbital fracture and experienced blurred vision.

Detroit eventually transferred him to the 60-day injured list. Pérez began a rehabilitation assignment in August, but the organization stopped it when his vision failed to return to normal.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Pérez was “most likely” finished for the campaign, according to a CBS Sports report citing The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen.

That development carried more importance than an ordinary late-year injury update. Pérez’s absence prevented the Tigers from determining exactly how he fit into an increasingly crowded 2027 outfield.

Pérez’s Health Remained the Primary Concern

Detroit Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez (46) hits a two-run RBI triple. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The official MLB injury tracker listed Pérez’s expected return as 2027 and said he continued to deal with eyesight problems. Detroit had not announced a specific timetable for him to resume baseball activities.

NBC Sports also reported that Pérez remained sidelined due to recurring vision issues. The Sept. 12 update emphasized the importance of a full recovery before discussing his baseball future.

That distinction should guide the organization’s approach. Pérez’s role on the depth chart mattered considerably less than ensuring his vision returned to normal.

The Tigers also had no reason to rush him back for a handful of games. Detroit entered the final stretch without a realistic chance to win the division, and Pérez would have needed time to rebuild his timing after several months away.

A failed rehabilitation assignment did not necessarily indicate a permanent problem. It showed that Pérez had not reached the point where he could safely and effectively face Major League pitching.

Without a precise medical timetable, any prediction about his readiness for spring training would remain speculation.

Detroit Could Not Complete Its Outfield Evaluation

From left, Detroit Tigers outfielders Wenceel Pérez (46), Riley Greene (31) and Zach McKinstry (39) celebrate. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pérez’s absence created uncertainty because Detroit’s outfield changed considerably during the year. Max Clark reached the Major Leagues and began receiving regular opportunities in center field, while Riley Greene remained an important part of the lineup.

Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling also missed time with injuries. Brett Callahan and Ben Malgeri received September opportunities as the Tigers attempted to evaluate their available options.

Pérez offered a different skill set as a switch-hitter capable of playing multiple outfield positions. His versatility gave manager A.J. Hinch another way to balance the lineup and cover injuries.

The organization did not receive enough healthy time to determine whether Pérez should enter 2027 as a regular, a platoon option, or depth behind Clark, Greene, and Detroit’s other outfielders.

The uncertainty surrounding the offseason could impact the Tigers. They must evaluate whether their current roster has sufficient depth or if acquiring an established outfielder should be a priority through trade or free agency.

Detroit should not make that decision under the assumption that Pérez will be unavailable. It also cannot guarantee that he will be ready for a normal workload when camp begins.

The most responsible approach would involve building sufficient depth while allowing Pérez to recover without an artificial deadline. His performance can be evaluated once his eyesight and timing allow him to compete normally.

Pérez became easy to overlook while Detroit introduced several younger players. His unfinished recovery, however, left the Tigers with another important question they must eventually answer.