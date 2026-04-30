Who Tigers Will Deploy Against the Texas Rangers Amidst Injuries

The Detroit Tigers suffered a series loss to the red-hot Atlanta Braves, but will return home for six consecutive games. The road trip didn't come without its share of injuries. Outfielder Javier Báez suffered an ankle sprain while sliding into first base during Tuesday's game. He was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Right-handed pitcher Casey Mize also exited Tuesday's contest with a mild right adductor strain and was later placed on the 15-day injured list. It was tough to lose multiple key contributors in a game. Now, Detroit will pivot to the Texas Rangers this weekend.

With the injury shakeup, there is some uncertainty surrounding the starting rotation, but this is who manager A.J. Hinch will turn to this weekend, per Chris McCosky of detroitnews.com.

Tigers Starting Pitchers vs the Rangers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Friday, 5/1: Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.33 ERA)

Saturday, 5/2: Keider Montero (1-2, 4.00 ERA)

Sunday, 5/3: TBD

The Tigers have not decided on the Sunday starter because that would've been Mize's spot. There is a possibility that Justin Verlander could be activated off the injured list, as he recovers from left hip inflammation. The veteran threw a bullpen session on Wednesday, so it's still unclear if he'll be ready to go in time for Sunday.

The likely outcome will be a bullpen game. That means it's very important that Flaherty and Montero can give Hinch at least five or six innings against the Rangers. Flaherty has made it past five innings in two of his six starts this year. Montero has accomplished that in four straight outings.

Montero has been able to keep his free passes down. He's allowed just five total walks and has racked up 23 strikeouts. He'll aim to have similar success and hopefully keep the bullpen game less taxing on Sunday.

Who the Tigers Will Face This Weekend

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero pitches. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Texas will enter the weekend with a 15-16 record following a series loss to the New York Yankees at home. Their offense has struggled as of late, scoring three or fewer runs in five of the last six games.

Friday, 5/1: MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Saturday, 5/2: Kumar Rocker (1-2, 3.38 ERA)

Sunday, 5/3: Jack Leiter (1-2, 5.17 ERA)

The good news for Detroit is that they avoid Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi. This could allow for the Tigers' offense to find its groove. They rank fifth in batting average (.274) and on-base percentage (.353) at Comerica Park. An important series lies ahead as Detroit avoids losing its third consecutive series.