Tigers Face Tough Call on Keider Montero’s Role as Rotation Gets Healthy

While the Detroit Tigers' pitching staff has seen its ups and downs this season, they've been getting strong outings from a majority of their starting pitchers. And going into the season, the Tigers didn't know that one of the most effective starters would be someone recalled from Triple-A.

Keider Montero has stepped up to the plate for Detroit since joining the club earlier this season after Justin Verlander was placed on the injured list in early April. While his production does come in waves, Montero has kept the Tigers in games more times than not.

After Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, Montero holds a 4.00 ERA.

But as Verlander is inching closer to returning to the Tigers' rotation, what does the future hold for Montero in the rotation and on the MLB roster?

Is Montero the Odd Man Out?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero (54) throws on the mound. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Montero does have one more option that the Tigers could use should they decide that he'll be sent down when the future Hall of Famer returns to action. However, in a bullpen that has struggled, as well as sometimes in the rotation, sending Montero away feels like a step backward rather than an improvement.

Detroit has had Montero come out of the bullpen before, and if relievers such as Connor Seabold (who just hit the injured list), Burch Smith, or Drew Anderson continue to struggle, Montero is a much better option to come in for the middle innings.

Manager A.J. Hinch revealed that Verlander was very pleased with his recent bullpen session, which happened on Saturday, so Tigers fans should expect to see JV back soon.

"That's the most excited that I've heard him after his bullpens, which is a great sign; I don't know what it means yet. But I know he was really pleased," Hinch said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander in the dugout. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depending on how well Verlander performs when he returns could be the deciding factor on whether Montero sticks around or gets sent back to Toledo. If Verlander has similar outings to his season debut, perhaps Montero keeps his role in the rotation, and Verlander gets a bullpen nod.

That's the worst-case scenario, obviously, but it's an option for the Tigers to consider. Additionally, if Montero stays consistent and keeps Detroit in games, perhaps he could flirt with taking Jack Flaherty's role in the rotation, depending on how his season progresses.

The most likely decision to be made is that Montero will go to the bullpen when Verlander returns, allowing Hinch the ability to have another starter at the ready whenever he needs. The bullpen has been needing some help, and Montero could be the answer.