Why the Tigers Should Think Twice Before Cutting Beau Brieske

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason needing a better bullpen. Deciding which returning pitchers deserved another opportunity was part of that work, especially when replacing them could require spending more for similar uncertainty.

Beau Brieske became an interesting case after Just Baseball identified him as a potential non-tender. The outlet pointed to injuries and interrupted development when evaluating his place on the roster.

That was an outside forecast, rather than an announced Tigers decision. Detroit still had to weigh his health, recent performance, and potential salary against the available replacements.

The strongest argument for keeping him began with a modest number. The MLB Trade Rumors arbitration estimate, detailed in On SI’s breakdown of Detroit’s eligible players, projected Brieske at $1.5 million.

Brieske Offered a Rebound Case at a Manageable Price

Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That estimate did not establish his eventual salary. It did suggest the Tigers could evaluate him within a different financial category from a proven free-agent closer.

Detroit also had evidence that his arsenal still deserved attention. In a September outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, Brieske escaped an inherited bases-loaded threat and completed two scoreless innings.

The appearance included encouraging fastball characteristics, providing something for the pitching department to examine beyond the result. Sustaining that effectiveness would matter far more than one successful night.

His ability to enter with runners aboard and continue through additional innings also illustrated a useful role. A rebuilt bullpen would still need pitchers capable of bridging the gap between a short start and its late-inning options.

The case for retaining Brieske therefore involved identifying a credible middle-relief contribution at a manageable cost. Detroit would need its medical information and pitch evaluation to support that projection.

Detroit Still Had to Account for the Roster Spot

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler and pitcher Beau Brieske. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A relatively inexpensive salary did not make the decision automatic. A place on the 40-man roster carried value, particularly with injured players returning and prospects requiring consideration.

The Tigers’ broader contract decisions involved several competing priorities. Keeping a familiar pitcher could become costly if it prevented the organization from retaining a younger arm with a stronger outlook.

Detroit also needed to distinguish a development opportunity from a dependable source of high-leverage innings. Brieske’s encouraging flashes would not justify making him the centerpiece of the bullpen repair.

A tender would preserve the club’s rights while salary discussions continued. It would leave the front office responsible for determining his eventual role and whether the roster could accommodate him.

The sensible recommendation was to retain Brieske if the medical outlook and underlying pitches supported a useful contribution. Cutting him would become more defensible if Detroit identified a better use for both the money and the roster position.

At the projected price, the Tigers had a reasonable case for continuing that evaluation while pursuing more dependable late-inning help.