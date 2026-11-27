The Detroit Tigers should use Kevin Gausman’s arrival to give Drew Anderson a defined multi-inning bullpen assignment, provided their rotation remains healthy enough to support it.

Detroit’s reported one-year, $25 million agreement with Gausman adds another established starter. The deal is pending a physical.

That addition could improve more than the group taking regular turns. It creates a practical opportunity to deploy Anderson, where his strikeout and walk rates were stronger in 2026, while preserving his ability to start when needed.

Anderson Offers More Than Emergency Length

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson finished his return to the majors with a 3.67 ERA and 114 strikeouts across 108 innings. He appeared in 49 games, including 11 starts, demonstrating that Detroit could use him in more than one assignment.

The role splits provide a reason to consider relief more deliberately. Anderson struck out 26.8% of hitters and walked 8.1% in relief. As a starter, those figures were 22.9% and 11%.

Those numbers favor relief in two areas the Tigers need: finishing hitters and limiting free baserunners. They do not prove his ERA would improve in a different job.

In fact, his 2.61 ERA as a starter was better than his 4.63 mark in relief, supplying a strong argument for keeping him in the rotation. Detroit should weigh those successful outings alongside the less favorable strikeout-to-walk comparison.

Gausman gives the club more room to make that choice based on the entire staff. He made 32 starts and supplied 177.2 innings in 2026. Another comparable workload would reduce the need to reserve Anderson exclusively for an open rotation position.

Detroit Should Give Him Close Games, Not Just Long Games

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers already exercised Anderson’s $10 million option for 2027. The next task should be defining what that salary buys.

A useful plan would make him an option for two innings when a starter exits a close game early. That could cover consecutive innings without requiring manager A.J. Hinch to use two separate relievers.

Those appearances should include opportunities to preserve a narrow lead or keep a deficit manageable. Waiting until a game is effectively decided would leave much of his potential value unused.

The Tigers would need to manage his availability around those longer outings. He could not automatically be treated as both a frequent short reliever and a fully prepared replacement starter.

The strongest objection is rotation uncertainty. Gausman’s agreement does not guarantee that every other starter will be ready or effective, and Anderson’s ability to take a regular turn remains valuable.

With Gausman turning 36 in January, preserving Anderson’s ability to start would also give Detroit insurance around its new investment.

That is why this should be the preferred assignment rather than an irreversible conversion. Detroit can prepare him for the length and adjust if a starting vacancy appears.

Adding Gausman would then help in two places: the rotation directly and the bullpen through a clearer, more useful job for Anderson.