Why AJ Hinch Still Got Suspended by MLB Despite Denouncing Framber Valdez’s Actions

Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez was issued a six-game suspension stemming from an incident that occurred during Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox.

Valdez had his worst outing on the mound since signing with Detroit in free agency. In just three innings of work, the right-hander was shelled for 10 runs (seven earned) on nine hits and gave up three home runs.

In the fourth inning, Valdez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu. Next up to bat was Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, who was hit by a 94 mph four-seam fastball that ran well inside. Many felt as if Valdez, frustrated by his woes on the mound, threw at Story intentionally, resulting in an ejection from the game. It seems the league had a similar view of the situation, and Valdez will now miss Detroit’s next six games.

Benches clear in the 4th inning of the Red Sox-Tigers game in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/8CigiKH63L — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2026

Valdez wasn’t the only one suspended, however. Tigers manager AJ Hinch was hit with a one-game ban as a result of Valdez’s antics. Despite Hinch vocally denouncing Valdez’s actions on the mound after Tuesday’s game, the league was still required to suspend him. That’s because of MLB rules, which hold managers accountable for the actions their players take on the field. Valdez intentionally hitting Story with a pitch triggered an automatic one-game suspension for Hinch.

Hinch made clear he did not support Valdez’s actions in his postgame media address, saying, “We play a really good brand of baseball here. That didn’t feel like it. I’m not judging intent, but I know when you go out on the field in those confrontations, you usually feel like you’re in your right. It didn’t feel good being out there.”

Valdez addressed the incident after the game, and called his ejection “completely unfair.” He insisted that hitting Story wasn’t intentional, saying, “It appeared intentional for the way it happened, but it wasn’t. I was trying to throw strikes and get outs. It was a high pitch and I simply lost it.”

It’s not the first time Valdez, in a moment of frustration, has displayed some questionable antics. Last season, after surrendering a grand slam to Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, Valdez appeared to cross up his own catcher, Cesar Salazar, by throwing a different pitch than what was called. Salazar was setting up for a breaking pitch, but Valdez threw a fastball that hit his unsuspecting catcher right in the chest plate. Many felt that incident was intentional, though Valdez maintained that it was simply a miscommunication.

Valdez will be eligible to return on May 14 when the Tigers take on the Mets. Hinch will miss Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox but can return to the dugout on Friday against the Royals.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated