Ober overcomes early Harper homer as Twins dump Phillies
Having struggled against the best teams in baseball all season, the Minnesota Twins took advantage of their first test against the MLB-leading Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 victory in Minneapolis Monday night.
The Twins came back from a 2-0 hole after Bryce Harper, playing in his first career game at Target Field, launched a 424-foot, two-run homer in the first inning. That's all the Phillies would get against Bailey Ober and the Twins bullpen.
Ober was outstanding, allowing only two runs on four hits in seven innings. He gave up three hits in the first inning and then a leadoff single in the second before dominating the next five innings, surrendering nothing more than a walk that he turned into a ground ball double play with the next batter.
The 6-foot-9 right-hander has been awesome of late, posting a 2.23 ERA over his last seven starts.
The Twins cut the 2-0 deficit to 2-1 on an RBI single by Willi Castro in the third inning and then they went ahead 3-2 on a two-run single off the bat of Manuel Margot in the fifth. A run-scoring double from Carlos Santana made it 4-2 in the seventh and then the Twins plated three runs in the eighth, highlighted by an RBI single from Max Kepler and then a bases-loaded walk followed by a wild pitch with the bases loaded.