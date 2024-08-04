Twins make history by sending White Sox to 20th straight loss
Make it 20 straight losses for the Chicago White Sox, who are sprinting towards the worst season in Major League Baseball history. On Sunday, the Minnesota Twins beat them 13-7 to extend Chicago's losing streak to 20.
Although the White Sox made it a game after falling behind 8-0, it ended the same way every other White Sox game has since their last win, which came July 10 against the same Twins team.
Minnesota opened the 8-0 lead with two runs in the first inning and then six more in the second, highlighted by a line-drive double off the bat of Byron Buxton and then a three-run homer into the right field stands by Royce Lewis. Matt Wallner capped off the inning with an RBI triple.
The last team to lose 20 consecutive games was the Baltimore Orioles, who started the 1988 season 0-21. The 2024 White Sox are now in that exclusive club, along with the 1961 Phillies (23, which is the worst of all time), 1969 Montreal Expos (20), 1943 Athletics (20), 1916 Athletics (20) and the 1906 Boston Americans (20).
The biggest scare for the Twins was in the sixth inning when Buxton made a leaping catch against the wall in center field to rob Luis Robert of extra bases. Buxton crashed hard into the wall and was taken out of the game, though the Twins say it was for precautionary reasons and he has not health concerns going forward.
The Twins move to 62-48 on the season and will now travel face the Cubs in a three-game series at Wrigley Field starting Monday at 7:05 p.m. CT.