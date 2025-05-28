Buxton ramping up, reportedly could 'rejoin the roster' for Seattle series
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton appears to be inching closer to a return to the field. The 31-year-old was spotted taking live batting practice Wednesday ahead of the Twins' series finale against the Rays.
The Minnesota Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale Jr. reported that if Buxton "continues to progress well, he could rejoin the roster for the upcoming series in Seattle." Minnesota begins a three-game weekend series against the Mariners on Friday.
Buxton suffered a concussion during the Twins' 4-0 win over the Orioles on May 15, when he collided with shortstop Carlos Correa. Though he suffered a concussion as well, Correa has already returned to play.
Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta recently told reporters that Buxton's history of concussion and migraine headaches are why the center fielders recovery has been slower.
"Any time you've had a previous concussion, you're a little bit more susceptible to another concussion or worse symptoms from that concussion so he's taking a little bit longer to mover progressively," said Paparesta.
Prior to the injury, Buxton had been slashing .261/.312/.522 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 157 plate appearances, playing in 41 of the Twins' 44 games.