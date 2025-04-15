Jose Miranda lands on St. Paul Saints injured list after sustaining injury shopping
The St. Paul Saints placed infielder Jose Miranda on the seven-day injured list due to a left hand strain on Tuesday, just two days after his demotion from the Minnesota Twins following his baserunning blunder against the Detroit Tigers.
Miranda, 26, hadn't even played a game for the Triple-A Saints before landing on the injured list. Before the demotion, he had played in 12 games for the Twins, slashing just .167/.250/.417 with six hits, one home run, five RBIs and 13 strikeouts.
According to the Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale, Miranda suffered the injury by, of all things, shopping. Apparently, Miranda dropped a case of water while at Target, and when he went to pick it back up, he felt some pain in his hand.
Other minor league news for the Twins Tuesday included reliever Brock Stewart being sent to the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to begin a rehab assignment. Stewart started the season on the injured list due to a left hamstring strain.
Stewart has been limited due to injures since joining the Twins in 2023. He was lights out that season, posting a 0.65 earned-run average, but an elbow issue limited him to just 27 2/3 innings in 28 appearances. Stewart made just 16 appearances last season, recording a 5.17 ERA in 15 2/3 innings, missing significant time due to shoulder tendinitis.
With the Twins calling up several pitchers from Triple-A already this season, the Saints signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede on Tuesday. Beede is a 12-year veteran with time between the majors and minors, most recently spending time with the Cleveland Guardians last season, where he made 14 appearances and had an 8.36 ERA across 14 innings. Beede ended up in Triple-A and continued to struggle with an 11.28 ERA in 13 appearances, ultimately ending the year on the IL.
Both the Saints and Twins played games Tuesday night. The Saints were visiting the Iowa Cubs for a 6:38 p.m. CT first pitch, while the Twins were hosting the New York Mets at Target Field in Minneapolis for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.