Twins demote Jose Miranda after blunder against Tigers

Brooks Lee is expected to be activated from the injured list.

Joe Nelson

Apr 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda (64).
Apr 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda (64). / Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images
Jose Miranda is on his way to Triple-A St. Paul after being demoted from the 26-man roster on Saturday.

The demotion comes after his eighth-inning base-running blunder against the Tigers earlier in the day. Miranda slid into second base with one out and assumed he was out, but the Detroit infielder never stepped on the base and the umpire directly behind the play signaled him safe. But Miranda meandered off the base, assuming he was out, and was tagged out.

The brain freeze on the bases frustrated Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who was critical of the 26-year-old during his postgame comments to media.

"Jose has to do better on that play. (Fielder) wasn't on the bag and Jose didn't make it to the bag on the slide either way. Umpire was clearly signaling safe. We have to be paying attention and never allow something like that to happen," Baldelli said, per Aaron Gleeman.

It's unclear if his mistake is the reason for the demotion, but his performance at the plate and the health of Brooks Lee also may have played a role in the decision. Miranda is batting .167 with six hits in 36 at-bats. Lee, who started the season on the injured list with low back tightness, has played four games on a rehab assignment.

According to Gleeman, Lee is expected to be activated and join the Twins for Sunday's series finale against Detroit.

