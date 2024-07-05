Royce Lewis claims most recent injury 'not as severe' as past injuries
After yet another injury setback, Royce Lewis has attempted to temper fears of another long absence, stating that his groin soreness was "definitely not as severe as anything else I’ve had in the past."
Lewis, 25, landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday after suffering what the Twins called “left groin soreness.”
“I’ve always felt great shortly after things. Today it felt very loose, like I could go play DH. But, you know, you’ve got to be available for the field. So, obviously we’ve got to be smart about what the next steps are,” Lewis told reporters Thursday. “We’re running out of muscles to get broken or whatever. So, this is all good. Hopefully I’ll cross off the next one and be done.”
Lewis has been one of the best young stars in baseball, slashing .292/.354/.685 with 12 home runs in just 24 games this season. However, he has struggled to stay on the field throughout his brief career, playing in just 94 games since making his debut in May 2022.
“I think what’s frustrating is that it’s not just the offseason; it’s the daily prep here. Getting here six hours before the game, home and road. Being away from family, taking time away from being able to communicate with family or friends and basically not living a life, to eventually get hurt,” continued Lewis.
The Twins’ third baseman said the most recent knock was most likely the result of overcompensation after his previous quad injury he suffered on the Opening Day of the season.
“What I was told is that it’s a lot of compensation for the lack of strength I have in my quad because of that injury still. Not that we rushed that back. It’s just that that takes eight months of time,” explained Lewis. “It was more about what was the safest route and not re-injury, which I think we definitely accomplished. I don’t feel any pain there at all. But because there is a deficit there, the abductor overcompensated and took over that load.”
Lewis stated he felt a “little bit of tightness” before the injury eventually knocked him out of the lineup, but that it never “got over a three or four on the pain scale, or tightness scale.”
Minnesota promoted star prospect Brooks Lee as a replacement for Lewis during the 10-day injured list sting. Lee has gone three-for six from the plate driving in two RBIs in his first two career major league games.