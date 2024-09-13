Thumb injury lands Twins' star prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez on IL for third time
Despite shooting up prospect charts, Twins outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez's 2024 season will be defined by injuries. Rodriguez landed on the injured list again Thursday.
With just nine games left in the Triple-A St. Paul Saints' season, it seemingly ends Rodriguez's season. Rodriguez's latest injury is a sprained thumb, which will likely prevent him from finishing the season with the Saints and add to a myriad of injuries that limited him to only 47 games all season.
Rodriguez got off to a red-hot start to the season with Double-A Wichita but he suffered a thumb injury in late May. After missing around ten days, he came back and aggravated the injury. Then he missed a month, went on a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League, and aggravated it again in his second game back on July 8.
The 21-year-old started the season ranked as the No. 42 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. In his limited playing time, Rodriguez impressed enough to shoot up charts and is currently ranked as the No. 19 prospect in Pipeline's top 100.
At High-A Cedar Rapids to star the season, Rodriguez clubbed 16 homers and drove in 55 runs while slashing .240/.400/.463. He posted an 1.100 OPS in 37 games at Double-A Wichita and was limited to only seven games at Triple-A.
The series of thumb issues didn't stop Rodriguez from climbing the minor league ladder this season, but it's an all-too common theme Twins fans have watched unfold with previous top prospects Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis. Rodriguez now gets the rest of the year to recover and report to spring training fully healthy with a chance to push for a spot on the MLB roster in 2025.