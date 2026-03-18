Twins Unveil 2026 TV Broadcast Team — And There's a New Addition

The 2026 television broadcast team of the Minnesota Twins was unveiled on Wednesday, and while many of the names and faces are familiar, one of them is brand new to the squad.

Anthony Recker, who had a Major League Baseball career that included a pit stop with the Twins in 2017, has joined the Twins' broadcast crew as a pregame/postgame analyst.

Recker would be what people in the business likely consider a rising star. Recker has experience covering the New York Mets for SNY, and he's had plenty of chances to shine as an analyst on MLB Network. In fact, he was on MLB Network in recent days discussing the World Baseball Classic.

Oneil Cruz so far in the #WorldBaseballClassic: 3-3 AB, 2 HR, 2B, 2 BB, 0 K



Big breakout coming in 2026 for the Pirates outfielder?@Anthony_Recker | #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/0eOMVT9fvH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 10, 2026

Recker, 42, is a Pennsylvania native who was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2005. He made his MLB debut in 2011 and wound up bouncing around MLB organizations as a catcher for the Chicago Cubs, Mets, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Twins, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Minnesota acquired Recker and pitcher Jamie Garcia in a trade with the Braves in July 2017. They had to give up minor league pitcher Huascar Ynoa to get them.

Garcia made one start for the Twins, who, six days after acquiring him, traded him to the New York Yankees for minor league pitchers Dietrich Enns and Zack Littell. Littell has become a very good starter, though he never did much from 2018 to 2020 with Minnesota.

Recker never played for the Twins at the MLB level, but he did play 19 games at Triple-A (formerly the Rochester Red Wings), where he hit .286 with 11 singles, nine doubles, and eight RBIs.

Cory Provus returns as the television voice of the Twins, with former Twins All-Star and league MVP Justin Morneau serving as the main analyst for a second consecutive season.

Former Twins players Glen Perkins, Trevor Plouffe, Denard Span, Paul Molitor, who also managed the Twins, will also work as analysts in the booth with Provus. All of them have worked in the booth with Provus before.

The pregame and postgame hosts and analysts are Marney Gellner, Katie Storm, Jim Rich, Tim Laudner, and Recker, while Audra Martin works as a field reporter.

The Twins wrap up the spring training schedule on Tuesday, March 24. At that point, they'll travel to Baltimore for the season opener on March 26 against the Orioles. Minnesota's home opener is set for Friday, April 3, against the Kansas City Royals.