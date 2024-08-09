Twins shutting down star prospect Luke Keaschall for Tommy John surgery
It's been a black Friday for the Minnesota Twins as a rash of serious injuries have impacted the short- and long-term outlook of the club as it attempts to compete for the AL Central title.
After horrible news for starting pitcher Joe Ryan, reliever Brock Stewart and star rookie infielder Brooks Lee, the Twins also gave word Friday afternoon that star prospect Luke Keaschall will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Keaschall, a tremendous second baseman who can also play the outfield, was crushing the ball at Class A+ Cedar Rapids before suffering the injury. Baseball America, just before the Fourth of July, raised his profile to the No. 48 prospect in all of Major League Baseball.
According to multiple insiders, the Twins have known for a while that Keaschall would eventually need the surgery and they're shutting him down soon in order to give him enough time to recover and have a full spring training in 2025.
Baseball America said then that Keaschall "projects to be a plus hitter with average power."
"Keaschall doesn’t give pitchers a lot of ways to get him out," the publication added. "He can catch up to a fastball, but he also recognizes spin and destroys a changeup if the pitcher tips it at all. And he has a solid awareness of how to lay off pitches out of the zone. He’s the kind of grinder who pitchers hate, but it’s a hate born from respect."
Keaschall slashed .335/.457/.544 with seven homers, 12 doubles and 21 RBIs in 44 games and 197 plate appearances with the Cedar Rapids Kernals. He also had 14 stolen bases and walked more times (30) than he struck out (29).
The 2023 second-round pick turns 22 years old on Aug. 15.