19-year-old Twins prospect averages 97 mph on fastballs in bullpen session
Minnesota Twins prospect Dasan Hill, the 19-year-old left-handed pitcher whom they selected with the No. 69 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft, was throwing some heat in his first live bullpen session of 2025 on Friday.
Hill, who stands at 6-foot-5, 165 pounds, averaged 97 mph on the nine fastballs he threw during the bullpen session, according to Twins Player Development. That's a significant jump from the 92-94 mph he averaged in high school.
Hill threw multiple fastballs at 98 mph.
Hill was also in the mid-80s on his changeup and slider, which were both in the low-80s a year ago. MLB Pipeline has not released updated rankings for Twins prospects in 2025, but listed Hill as the team's No. 10 prospect in 2024. His scouting report says he stands out more for "projectability than his stuff" but his "upside at least as a No. 3 starter is hard to deny."
Hill is projected to reach the majors in 2028.