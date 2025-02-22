19-year-old Twins prospect averages 97 mph on fastballs in bullpen session

Dasan Hill, the 69th pick in the 2024 @MLBDraft, was lighting it up in his first live BP session of 2025 🧨



The 19-year-old 6’5” LHP averaged 97 MPH on the nine fastballs he threw on the day⛽️



In high school, Hill averaged 92-94 MPH on his fastball 📈#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/H4gvOPIlq3