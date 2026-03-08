Ranking the Minnesota Twins' Top 5 Players of Spring Training So Far

The Twins are over halfway through their spring training schedule down in sunny Florida. They've completed 15 official Grapefruit League games (plus exhibitions against the University of Minnesota and Puerto Rico's WBC team) and have 15 to go. They're 4-10-1 in those games, but spring scores are largely meaningless.

More meaningful, although still worthy of viewing through the proper lens, are individual results. Spring stats should be taken with a grain of salt, but players who shine in the spring sometimes go on to have big regular seasons. That's especially true of younger players who haven't yet established themselves in the major leagues.

Here are the Twins' top five players from the first half of spring training.

5. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF

Emmanuel Rodriguez | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Stats: 7 for 18, .389 average, 2 HR, 1 double, 4 RBI, 1.228 OPS

The Twins' fourth-ranked prospect is having himself a nice spring. Rodriguez got off to a hot start with two early home runs, which still has him tied for the club lead. The only downside is that he has nine strikeouts in ten games. When healthy, Rodriguez has always had a productive bat. But due to the Twins' current roster construction, he seems likely to begin the year in Triple-A.

4. Luke Keaschall, 2B

Luke Keaschall | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats: 7 for 23, .303 average, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 steal, .898 OPS

Keaschall is no longer a prospect, having graduated from that class last year during an outstanding 49-game rookie season. Heading into this season, he already appears to be perhaps the Twins' second-best hitter behind Byron Buxton. Keaschall has done nothing to dim the hype around him over the course of this spring. He's one of the main reasons for optimism and excitement around the franchise in 2026 and beyond.

3. James Outman

James Outman | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats: 7 for 22, .318 average, 7 runs, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 6 steals, .998 OPS

Outman, who the Twins acquired from the Dodgers for Brock Stewart last year, is having a whale of a spring. No other player in the league has at least two homers and six stolen bases. The six steals (on seven attempts) are tied for the second-most in all of spring training. The two homers tie him with Rodriguez for the Minnesota lead. Outman also leads the Twins (or is tied for the lead) in runs and RBI. Whether or not it'll translate to the regular season remains to be seen, but it would be awfully tough for the Twins to leave him off the Opening Day roster at this point.

2. Alan Roden

Alan Roden | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats: 8 for 20, .400 average, 4 runs, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1.005 OPS

No Twins player has more hits than Roden, and the numbers above don't even include his 3-for-3 day against Team Puerto Rico. Toss those in and his average climbs to .478. Roden also hit a grand slam earlier this spring. He's had great at-bats, with just three strikeouts and two walks, and his hitting ability has been on full display. Roden came over from Toronto in the Louis Varland trade and should get an extended opportunity to prove himself in the big leagues this year. He's making a strong case that he should be in the Opening Day lineup on March 26.

1. Mick Abel

Mick Abel | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Stats: 10 innings pitched, 5 hits, 0 earned run, 0 walks, 13 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA

The lone pitcher on our list takes the top spot due to his dominance in his first three outings this spring. Abel has been simply sensational, blowing hitters away with his upper-90s fastball and sharp offspeed offerings. He's thrown 130 total pitches and gotten 26 swings and misses. One of the most impressive parts of his stat line is the total lack of walks. It's very difficult to see how the Twins could justify keeping Abel out of their Opening Day rotation, and the former Phillies prospect could end up making fans forget about Jhoan Duran a bit if he emerges as a reliable starter this season.