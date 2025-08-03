After flurry of trades, Byron Buxton repeats that he'll be a Twin for life
A few weeks ago, during an All-Star media availability in Atlanta, Byron Buxton quieted the trade noise with a strong public statement.
"I’ve got a no-trade clause — I’m a Minnesota Twin for the rest of my life," he said on July 15. "That’s the best feeling in the world, knowing when I walk into the clubhouse every day, it’s going to say Twins. I love Minnesota — that’s home."
Since then, the team around Buxton has shifted dramatically. 10 of his teammates were traded over the course of this week, including eight on a stunning deadline day. But the Twins' best player, speaking to reporters on Saturday, reiterated that he isn't going anywhere.
"It's part of baseball," Buxton said. "This the business side of it. Just 'cause we go through these tough roads or whatever, it is what it is. We'll be better once we get on the other end of it and figure things out a little more. Like I said, the end of the season, we’ll talk a little bit more. But I ain't going nowhere."
Buxton, like everyone else, was shocked by the extent of the Twins' fire sale on Thursday. Once the dust settled, the team asked if he would join them in Cleveland, despite currently being on the IL, to be present in the clubhouse as the leader of a roster undergoing seismic change. He said yes and flew there Thursday evening.
"Everybody looks to him," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said (via The Athletic). "Everyone looks to see how he’ll respond to things. He’s a passionate guy. He cares about his teammates and his team. And guys respect him immensely. So having him here was an easy decision for us.”
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, the architect of this borderline unprecedented sell-off, reportedly never considered asking Buxton to waive his no-trade clause. The front office told other teams not to waste time asking about Minnesota's two-time All-Star center fielder. Falvey also made a point to call Buxton directly on Thursday and discuss the reasoning behind the team's moves.
Buxton, who is dealing with left ribcage inflammation, is eligible to come off the IL this upcoming weekend. But the short-term outlook isn't particularly important right now. What's important is that as the Twins look to build themselves into a contender over the next several years, Buxton will be at the heart of it all. He ain't going nowhere.