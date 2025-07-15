'I'm a Minnesota Twin for life': Byron Buxton reaffirms loyalty to Minnesota
Launching bombs in the Home Run Derby Monday night in Atlanta almost was good as it gets for Byron Buxton. The 31-year-old Twins All-Star was able to make his 11-year-old son's dream of seeing him compete in the derby come true — and he got to do it just 200 miles from where he grew up in Baxley, Georgia.
As surreal as the experience must've been in his home state, Minnesota is still — and always will be — his baseball home. He made that abundantly clear when he was asked Monday if he would ever like to play for the Atlanta Braves.
"I’ve got a no-trade clause — I’m a Minnesota Twin for the rest of my life," Buxton said, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. "That’s the best feeling in the world, knowing when I walk into the clubhouse every day, it’s going to say Twins. I love Minnesota — that’s home."
Buxton reiterated: Georgia is where he's from and lives in the offseason, but Minnesota is his baseball forever home.
"Baxley, it’s where I’m from, and I go back every offseason. Once our season is over, I’ll be back there. Back home,” Buxton said, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. "But I don’t want to play anywhere else. The team, the people, the city — they made me who I am and made me a part of it there. That’s home, too."
Buxton pointing out that he has a no-trade clause is important. It indicates that he's comfortable with a Twins team that is a fringe buy/sell club ahead of the July 31 trade deadline — and that he's willing to let the Twins' ownership change play out in the coming months.
That's good news for the Twins, who have Buxton under contract for three more seasons at the bargain price of $15.1 million annually. That's an incredible deal considering Buxton is healthy and playing at an All-Star level with 21 homers and 17 stolen bases while slashing .289/.351/.547. His 4.1 WAR ranks 13th in the majors, but his 3.9 offensive WAR is sixth in the big leagues and trails only Aaron Judge (6.5), Cal Raleigh (5.6), and Bobby Witt Jr. (4.4) in the American League.
Any Buxton trade rumors should now be taken with a grain of salt, because speculation does not equal reality. And as long as Buxton can stay healthy, that's a baseball blessing for Minnesota.