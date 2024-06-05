Bailey Ober: Twins can't be 'afraid' of spotlight against Yankees
The Twins have not found a way to solve the Yankees this season, having scored just two runs in 36 innings and losing all four games, including a 5-1 loss with Bailey Ober on the mound Tuesday night in New York. But it's Ober who has an idea for how the Twins can break through against the Bronx Bombers.
"We just have to play our baseball, we have to go out there and attack, just have to not be afraid of the spotlight, go out there and have fun," Ober told MLB Network Wednesday. "Having Royce Lewis back into the lineup is going to help us take on his personality... hopefully we can kind of take that on this series and come away with some wins."
Lewis returned to the lineup for the first time since Opening Day Tuesday night, and he drove in Minnesota's only run of the game on a solo home run in the seventh inning. Ober started the game and pitched five innings, allowing three hits and three runs.
"I felt really good out there yesterday, a couple of bounces here and there would've been a little bit better for the outcome of the game, but it was really fun being able to pitch in front of Yankee Stadium for the first time," Ober said.
The Yankees have had Minnesota's number for the better part of this millennium. New York leads the series 105-42 since 2002 and has a recent history of killing Minnesota when it matters most: the playoffs.
The Twins will get another chance Wednesday night in New York. We'll see if Ober's advice of just playing the Minnesota way is enough to overcome the Yankee way.