Baldelli blows up after ejection in Twins’ 11-inning loss to Tigers
Rocco Baldelli whipped his hat onto the field after kicking dirt on the plate following his ejection for arguing a call in the 11th inning of the Twins' 4-3 loss to Detroit Thursday night.
After the Tigers plated the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th, Ryan Jeffers was called out on a foul tip for strike three to start of the bottom of the 11th.
Baldelli charged out of the dugout to argue the call, clearly of the belief that the foul ball hit the dirt before the catcher secured it. The replays on the FanDuel Sports Network North broadcast were too close to say for certain whether the home plate umpire made the correct call.
In the end, Jeffers was ruled out and the Twins stranded Buxton at third base as Royce Lewis struck out on a check swing to end the game. It was the fourth time Baldelli has been ejected this season.
The Twins took a 1-0 lead when Eddy Julien, who was batting just .107 against lefties this season, took Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal deep for a solo homer in the third inning. It was the first homer by a left-handed hitter against Skubal this season.
Minnesota added two more runs in the third on an RBI groundout by Ryan Jeffers and a run-scoring single off the bat of rookie Luke Keaschall.
Riley Greene's two-run homer off Bailey Ober made it a 3-2 game in the fourth inning, and Detroit tied the game 3-3 in the sixth. Greene would then make a leaping catch at the left field wall to rob Byron Buxton of a leadoff double (or triple) in the bottom of the eighth inning.