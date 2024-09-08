Baldelli bolts from postgame presser without taking questions
Rocco Baldelli wasn't interested in sitting down and chatting with the media following Sunday's shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. It's customary for the manager to talk with reporters following games, but Audra Martin of Bally Sports North reported that Baldelli instead made a brief comment and walked away following the 2-0 loss.
"That was an unprofessional series of baseball that was just played and that's all I'm going to say about it," Baldelli said, according to Martin.
Baldelli was criticized after Saturday night's 4-2 loss to Kansas City for the way he managed the pitching staff. Baldelli elected to pull starter Bailey Ober after seven innings of shutout baseball and the move backfired as bullpen stars Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax combined to allow four runs in the eighth inning.
Why was it a questionable decision? Because Ober had only allowed one hit and had set down 15 straight Royals batters when Baldelli went to the bullpen. On top of that, Ober had onlhy thrown 83 pitches.
Regardless, the Twins find themselves in a rough stretch that has seen them lose 14 of their last 20 games. They're 5.5 games behind Cleveland for first place in the AL Central and 2.5 games behind second-place Kansas City, which took advantage of a critical series with the Twins by sweeping them in the Friday-Sunday series.
Since the Twins started melting down on Aug. 18, the offense has been abysmal. Granted, they've played all 20 games without Carlos Correa (out since the All-Star break with plantar fasciitis) and Byron Buxton (out since Aug. 13 with right hip problems), and they've also been without Max Kepler (knee soreness) for the past eight days.
On top of that, Royce Lewis is slashing an ugly .190/.206/.286 since Aug. 18.
As a team, the Twins' 68 runs since Aug. 18 is fifth worst in the majors.
Nobody is hitting, the bullpen has been inconsistent and the manager is frustrated. Still, the Twins are