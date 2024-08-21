Bally Sports North misidentifies random fan as Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Cory Provus saw a familiar face behind home plate Monday night in San Diego when the Twins kicked off a three-game series against the San Diego Padres: Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge.
While the Twins’ play-by-play announcer was able to spot DeLonge in the crowd, the Bally Sports North cameras only thought they did. During the broadcast, BSN's cameras panned over to a guy a few rows behind home plate and showed him with a chyron that read, "Tom DeLonge, Blink-182."
The only issue was the guy wasn’t Tom DeLonge. It was just a random Padres fan.
The mishap drew attention from several Twins, Padres and Blink-182 fans on social media, and Provus later took to X — formerly Twitter — to explain the broadcast's Monday night mishap.
“Yep, thought this would pop up today. Little background. Huge Blink & AVA fan and clearly recognized Tom in my monitor last night. Well, our crew picked the wrong guy with the wrong blue hat behind the plate. Anyway, glad you’re feeling better dude,” Provus posted, tagging both DeLonge and Blink-182.
Blink-182 recently held a show at Target Center in Minneapolis, and DeLonge apparently mentioned to concertgoers that he was battling through an illness, though the show went off without a hitch.
It appears at least DeLonge got a kick out of the whole thing, posting the mishap on his Instagram.