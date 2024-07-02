Brooks Lee to play in All-Star Futures Game, skills competition
Minnesota Twins prospect Brooks Lee will participate in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game and the Futures Skills Showcase.
Lee, the No. 2 prospect in the Twins organization, is slashing .353/.417/.571 in 29 games across Rookie, Single-A, and Triple-A ball this season. He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 draft and has moved quickly up the organziation's farm system. General Manager Thad Levin told SiriusXM before the season that Lee would be called up "when he tells us he's ready to go."
The Futures Game will take place Saturday, July 13 in Arlington, Texas. The Skills Showcase will take place at the conclusion of the Futures Game.
Lee is one of eight players to take part in the inaugural Skills Showcase featuring three different hitting competitions: Hit It Here, Call Your Shot, Swing for the Fences.
In 'Hit It Here,' batters have 10 swings to earn points based on each target zone's value. Obstacles representing infielders' positions will be placed on the infield dirt as an added degree of difficulty. Hitters will receive points for reaching outfield targets on the fly or on a bounce. There is also a bunt target that batters can earn points by landing in the zone.
In 'Call Your Shot,' hitters will have 10 swings where they will "call their shot" to left, center and right. Batters will start their round choosing a direction to hit, and once they have successfully hit a ball in that direction they choose from one of the remaining two options until they've successfully hit to all three zones. Hits need to clear the infield for the points to count.
Lastly, 'Swing for the Fences' resembles a traditional home run derby. The lone change is that home run points are weighted based on if the home run is pull-side, center field or opposite-field shots. Pull and center field home runs will be worth six points while opposite-field homers count for 12 points.
Lee is the latest in a string of Twins prospects to feature in the Futures Game over the past several years, joining the likes of David Festa (2023), Spencer Steer (2022), Matt Wallner (2022), Josh Winder (2021), Jordan Balazovic (2019), Royce Lewis (2019), Alex Kiriloff (2018) and Lewis Thorpe (2018).