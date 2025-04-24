Buxton blasts off, Keaschall strong again as Twins take down White Sox
- Buxton struck out three times before slugging his fifth home run of the season.
- Keaschall doubled and stole two bases, though he also committed an error.
Byron Buxton struck out in his first three at-bats Wednesday night, but he erupted with a 414-foot, two-run homer to give the Twins a comfortable cushion late in a 6-3 win over the White Sox.
Buxton's seventh-inning blast was his fifth of the season, and it gave the Twins a three-run lead one inning after Trevor Larnach's solo homer of the season put Minnesota on top, 4-3. It was Larnach's third homer of the season and second in as many days.
Luke Keaschall was outstanding once again. The rookie was batting third in the order for a second straight night and he ripped a double in the first inning and finished the night 1-for-3 with the double, a hit-by-pitch and two stolen bases. He has five stolen bases in five career games.
Minnesota jumped to a 2-0 lead thanks to RBI singles from Ty France in the third inning and Larnach in the fourth inning. After falling behind 3-2, Brooks Lee tied the game for Minnesota with a run-scoring single in the fifth.
The Twins fell behind when the Sox scored three times in the top of the fifth, all thanks to some blundering baseball. The first run scored on a wild pitch from Cole Sands, and the third scored on a fielding error by Keaschall at second base.
David Festa started for Minnesota and was charged with two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in four innings.
Minnesota improved to 9-15, which suggests movement in a positive direction after they began the season 4-11.
The Twins go for the sweep Thursday at 12:10 p.m. CT.