Buxton homers in return but Twins resume role as Yankees' punching bag
Years ago, the New York Post creatively dubbed the Minnesota Twins the "personal punching bag" of the New York Yankees. The unflattering description still rings true — and the slumping Yankees used the Twins to perhaps get back on track with a 6-2 victory Monday night in the Bronx.
Going back to 2002, the Yankees are 124-44 against the Twins (postseason included) and they've won each of the last eight matchups.
Zebby Matthews, the rookie right-hander for the Twins, couldn't keep the ball in the yard. He served up a solo homer to Cody Bellinger in the first inning, and then back-to-back bombs to Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice in the third inning.
Trailing 3-0, Byron Buxton — playing in his first game since July 26 because of oblique soreness — slugged his 24th homer of the season to make it a 3-1 game in the sixth inning. Trevor Larnach's solo shot made it a 3-2 game in the top of the seventh.
The Yankees punched back in the bottom of the frame by unloading on reliever Brooks Kriske, who probably wouldn't be in the majors if it weren't for the Twins trading half the bullpen before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
Kriske gave up a leadoff double to Ryan McMahon, who moved to third on a wild pitch. After walking Anthony Volpe, Kriske surrendered back-to-back RBI singles to Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge. Just like that the Yankees reclaimed a three-run lead.
Jass Chisholm homered in the eighth to ice the victory.
The Twins will try again Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CT.