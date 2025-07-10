Buxton's Home Run Derby status appears unchanged despite hand injury
Byron Buxton's hand injury may have knocked him out of Thursday's series finale against the Cubs, but it doesn't appear to be hampering any long-term participation plans for the Twins' All-Star.
"We're good. We're doing good," Buxton told MLB Network Thursday morning when asked about his hand.
During the first inning of Minnesota's 4-2 win over the Cubs on Wednesday, Buxton was hit in the hand by a 98 mile-per hour pitch. He initially stayed in the game, stealing second base before scoring during the Twins' two-run first inning. Buxton was replaced after playing through his defensive shift at the top of the second inning.
The 31-year-old was not in the Twins' lineup Thursday, though X-rays were reportedly negative, so it's likely Buxton is being held out as a precaution.
When asked how his preparation for his first Home Run Derby has been going, Buxton admitted that "it's a little harder than most people think."
"Just getting into the box, no turtle (batting cage), just feels like you're on an island by yourself a little bit. So, just getting used to the Derby effects and not having the turtle, having a catcher back there and getting used to (Twins third base coach) Tommy (Watkins)," said Buxton.
The center fielder said he has talked with former Twin Justin Morneau, who won the 2008 Home Run Derby, to get advice on how to prepare for the event. Buxton said he's not looking to "put too much thought into it, just go out there and compete and have fun."
On his participation in the event, Buxton admitted it's not something he "wanted" to do, saying he never saw himself as a power hitter but more as a "speedster." While he never saw himself participating in the event, Buxton said when he told his kids, their "expression, how they lit up" was all he needed to know, when deciding whether to partake in the Derby.
The 2025 Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 14 in Buxton's home state of Georgia. Buxton will be competing alongside Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves), Junior Caminero (Rays), Oneil Cruz (Pirates), Cal Raleigh (Mariners), Brent Rooker (Athletics), James Wood (Nationals), and one other yet-to-be-named player.