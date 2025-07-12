Buxton’s magical cycle carries Twins to thrilling win over Pirates
Byron Buxton hit for the first cycle in Target Field history, catapulting the Twins to a dominant 12-4 win over the Pirates on Saturday.
Buxton got the party started with an infield single to lead off the game for the Twins. He added a triple in a six-run second inning, hammered a ground-rule RBI double in the third, another single in the fifth and then he launched a 427-foot home run in the seventh inning for the first cycle by a Twins player since Jorge Polanco in 2019.
Minnesota exploded for 12 runs on Saturday. Kody Clemens had another big day, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, including a 389-foot home run, which he celebrated with a picturesque bat flip.
Matt Walner and Willi Castro both added home runs, but it was the six-run second inning that gave Minnesota plenty of breathing room to play care-free baseball the rest of the afternoon.
It was a bullpen day on the mound for the Twins. Cole Sands started and delivered two no-hit innings. He was relieved by Travis Adams, followed by appearances from Anthony Misiewicz and Justin Topa.
The Twins move to 47-48, giving them a chance to get to .500 with a win Sunday against Pittsburgh before hitting the All-Star break. Buxton will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and then join pitcher Joe Ryan in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.