Byron Buxton earns fourth-most player votes for MLB All-Star Game
Byron Buxton is putting together the best season of his MLB career — and his peers have noticed.
Buxton was named an American League All-Star reserve on Sunday, meaning he'll likely get an at-bat or two in the July 15 All-Star Game in his home state of Georgia. The 2025 Midsummer Classic is being hosted by the Atlanta Braves.
Buxton didn't get into the All-Star Game as a starter via the fan vote, but he's in thanks to the players vote — and the amount of respect he got from his peers is so impressive that Yankees megastar Aaron Judge was the only outfielder, in either league, with more player votes than Buxton.
Judge earned 898 votes from players. Buxton was second with 700. That means Minnesota Twins fans who felt Buxton was snubbed by not being voted an All-Star starter were on the same page as Buxton's MLB brethren.
Even more eye-opening: Buxton finished with the fourth-most votes from the players. Only Judge (898), Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh (823), and Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (746) had more.
It's unclear where Buxton finished in the fan vote, which determined the All-Star starters, but we know he finished behind Judge, fellow starters Riley Greene and Javier Báez, along with Mike Trout and Steven Kwan.
Statistically, Judge is in a world of his own — and then Buxton is right there with Greene and Kwan when it comes to overall impact.