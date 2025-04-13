Inside The Twins

Byron Buxton, Edouard Julien homer as Twins snap three-game skid with win over Tigers

Simeon Woods Richardson picked up the win after pitching five innings of one-run ball Sunday.

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton celebrates his double against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 13, 2025.
Byron Buxton and Edouard Julien homered, Simeon Woods Richards delivered a strong start and the Minnesota Twins snapped a three-game skid by beating the Detroit Tigers 5-1 in their series finale Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

It was a quick start for the Twins (5-11) on Sunday thanks to Buxton, who hit a 399-foot solo homer in the first inning for an early 1-0 lead. They doubled their lead in the second inning when Brooks Lee, who was recalled Sunday when Jose Miranda was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, hit an RBI single that scored Ty France, who led of the inning with a single.

Julien gave the Twins a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning with his 361-foot solo homer, and Minnesota added another run in the sixth when France's infield single scored Buxton, who doubled. Matt Wallner's RBI double in the eighth made it a 5-1 lead.

Woods Richardson gave up just five hits and one run while fanning five across five innings. His lone blemish in the winning effort was giving up a homer to Spencer Torkelson in the fourth, which ended up being the only run for the Tigers (9-6).

Cole Sands, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran pitched a hitless game the rest of the way that included Jax striking out the side in the eighth and Duran pitching a 1-2-3 ninth with a strikeout.

The Twins begin a three-game series against the New York Mets with a 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch Monday at Target Field.

