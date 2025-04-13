Byron Buxton, Edouard Julien homer as Twins snap three-game skid with win over Tigers
Byron Buxton and Edouard Julien homered, Simeon Woods Richards delivered a strong start and the Minnesota Twins snapped a three-game skid by beating the Detroit Tigers 5-1 in their series finale Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis.
It was a quick start for the Twins (5-11) on Sunday thanks to Buxton, who hit a 399-foot solo homer in the first inning for an early 1-0 lead. They doubled their lead in the second inning when Brooks Lee, who was recalled Sunday when Jose Miranda was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, hit an RBI single that scored Ty France, who led of the inning with a single.
Julien gave the Twins a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning with his 361-foot solo homer, and Minnesota added another run in the sixth when France's infield single scored Buxton, who doubled. Matt Wallner's RBI double in the eighth made it a 5-1 lead.
Woods Richardson gave up just five hits and one run while fanning five across five innings. His lone blemish in the winning effort was giving up a homer to Spencer Torkelson in the fourth, which ended up being the only run for the Tigers (9-6).
Cole Sands, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran pitched a hitless game the rest of the way that included Jax striking out the side in the eighth and Duran pitching a 1-2-3 ninth with a strikeout.
The Twins begin a three-game series against the New York Mets with a 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch Monday at Target Field.