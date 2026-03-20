Former All-Star Closer Liam Hendriks Released by Twins

Veteran right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks has been granted his release by the Twins.

Hendrick, 37, signed with the Twins on a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. In just six innings of work, Hendriks allowed two runs with four strikeouts and two walks.

As a veteran free agent with numerous years of MLB experience, Hendricks had several opt-outs in his minor league deal, with one of the dates being the week before Opening Day. Once Hendriks triggered the opt-out, the Twins had 48 hours to add him to their 40-man roster or release him. Minnesota chose to grant Hendriks his release.

Hendriks started his career in Minnesota, pitching for the Twins from 2011 to 2013. He struggled as a starter, going 2-13 with a 6.06 in 28 starts over three years. Minnesota waived him following the 2013 season.

After brief stints with the Royals and Blue Jays, Hendriks transitioned to a reliever, breaking out with Oakland (2016-2020) and the White Sox (2021-2023) as one of the best relievers in the game. He earned three All-Star game selections between 2019 and 2022.

Since then, Hendriks has battled a lot while being unable to pitch much. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, causing him to miss the start of that season. Hendricks beat the cancer, but then suffered an elbow injury, which required Tommy John surgery. He missed the entirety of the 2024 season and struggled in limited work with the Red Sox in 2025 before suffering another injury.

Hendriks will now likely look to land somewhere else with just a week to go until Opening Day.

As for the Twins, the move brings the team's 40-man roster down to 21 pitchers (six non-roster). The veteran was thought to have been a potential experienced arm in a depleted Twins bullpen, which will undoubtedly have some unfamiliar names in it once the season begins March 26 in Baltimore.

Minnesota has just five games remaining on its spring training schedule. They will then travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles on Opening Day. The Twins will have a pair of road series to begin the season before returning to Minneapolis for the Home Opener on Friday, April 3, against the Tampa Bay Rays.