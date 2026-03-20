Mick Abel Appears to Have Made Twins' Starting Rotation

Mick Abel, one of the prized players the Twins received from the Phillies in the Jhoan Duran trade last summer, appears to have locked up the final spot in Minnesota's starting rotation.

With Opening Day coming March 26 in Baltimore, the Twins optioned right-hander Zebby Matthews to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday. It's a move that likely signals Abel has made the five-man rotation alongside Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Taj Gibson, and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Abel has been the Twins' best pitcher at spring training. In five starts, the 24-year-old has pitched 18 innings and allowed only four earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 23 and walking only three. His 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings is second only to Bradley, who has fanned 19 batters in 14 innings for a 12.2 K/9 rate.

Matthews looks to be the odd man out of the rotation after allowing seven runs on 12 hits in 11 innings this spring. He posted a 5.73 ERA and struck out only seven batters.

Woods Richardson making the rotation over Matthews may be solely due to his experience and solid numbers at the MLB level, because his spring numbers have been horrible. The righty 6.60 ERA, having allowed 11 runs and 18 hits in 15 innings.

Ober has made three spring starts and posted a 2.08 ERA, although his fastball velocity has regularly sat in the 88-89 mph range, generating some concerns about his viability in the regular season ahead.

Ryan is the staff ace and will take the ball on Opening Day. He's made only two starts due to tightness in his lower back, though the Twins believe he'll be no worse for wear once the regular season begins next week.

Matthews is clearly at the top of the pecking order in terms of Triple-A pitchers who will be called upon if injuries or performance demand a change to the big-league starting five. Beyond him, lefties Connor Prielipp and Kendry Rojas are options, as is David Festa, who is starting the season on the injured list with right shoulder impingement.

Another option could be right-hander Andrew Morris. He made one start in three spring appearances and allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings.