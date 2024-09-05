Byron Buxton ejected from rehab game after frustration with batter time violation
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was ejected from his rehab game with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints by home-plate umpire Willie Traynor after striking out in the third inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Iowa Cubs at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn.
Buxton was called for an automatic strike on a batter pitch-timer violation during the at-bat, putting him down 1-2 in the count. He fouled off the next pitch, a slider from Cubs starter Brandon Birdsell, but then struck out swinging at a fastball the next pitch after that.
Buxton was apparently frustrated by the batter pitch-timer violation after the strikeout, leading to his ejection. It was his second at-bat of the day, having also struck out during the first inning.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
Buxton was making his second rehab appearance with the Saints after beginning his rehab assignment Monday. Buxton was 1 for 3 with a walk in Monday night’s 11-8 loss to the Cubs.
Buxton on a rehab assignment following an injured list stint for right hip inflammation.
Regardless of the ejection, it appears Buxton is nearing a return to the Twins soon. It would appear that he’s on track to join the big league club for their upcoming series at the Kansas City Royals, which begins Friday night in Kansas City, Mo., with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch.