Byron Buxton homers, Chris Paddack struggles in Twins spring action against Rays
Bryon Buxton's hot start to spring training continued on Sunday with his first home run of the year. After falling behind early, the Twins produced a ninth-inning rally to tie the Rays 5-5.
Chris Paddack started on the mound for Minnesota, but he struggled in his first appearence this spring. He pitched three innings and allowed two home runs, four total hits, and four earned runs while striking out only two batters. He put the Twins in an early 4-0 hole.
Ryan Jeffers hit a sac fly in the bottom of the fourth inning, which scored Buxton. In the following inning, Buxton launched a 362-foot home run, which was quickly followed by Trevor Larnach, who went 348 feet for his second home run of the spring.
In four spring training games, Buxton now has five hits on nine total at-bats. He has only struck out once while scoring three runs. Larnach has four hits on 11 at-bats, but he has yet to strike out once this spring.
Twins reliever Kody Funderburk was charged with the only other earned run in the eighth inning. Luke Keaschall and Mickey Gasper drove in a pair of runs in the ninth inning to tie things at five.
Minnesota will have one day off before playing the Braves on Tuesday in North Port, Florida.
