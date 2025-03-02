Inside The Twins

Byron Buxton homers, Chris Paddack struggles in Twins spring action against Rays

Buxton hit his first home run of spring training on Sunday.

Tony Liebert

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) walks to the field during the teamís spring training at the Lee Health Sports Complex . Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) walks to the field during the teamís spring training at the Lee Health Sports Complex . Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bryon Buxton's hot start to spring training continued on Sunday with his first home run of the year. After falling behind early, the Twins produced a ninth-inning rally to tie the Rays 5-5.

Chris Paddack started on the mound for Minnesota, but he struggled in his first appearence this spring. He pitched three innings and allowed two home runs, four total hits, and four earned runs while striking out only two batters. He put the Twins in an early 4-0 hole.

Ryan Jeffers hit a sac fly in the bottom of the fourth inning, which scored Buxton. In the following inning, Buxton launched a 362-foot home run, which was quickly followed by Trevor Larnach, who went 348 feet for his second home run of the spring.

In four spring training games, Buxton now has five hits on nine total at-bats. He has only struck out once while scoring three runs. Larnach has four hits on 11 at-bats, but he has yet to strike out once this spring.

Twins reliever Kody Funderburk was charged with the only other earned run in the eighth inning. Luke Keaschall and Mickey Gasper drove in a pair of runs in the ninth inning to tie things at five.

Minnesota will have one day off before playing the Braves on Tuesday in North Port, Florida.

feed

Stay up to date on all things Twins by bookmarking Minnesota Twins On SI and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Twins News