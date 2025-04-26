Byron Buxton, Twins crush Angels as Pablo Lopez returns to mound
Pablo Lopez was solid in his return to the mound and the Twins' offense broke out for a season-high in runs scored as they crushed the Angels 11-4 on Friday night at Target Field.
Lopez made his first start since April 8 after a stint on the 15-day injured list due to a hamstring strain. He got into some early jams but was mostly effective, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six batters. Lopez's season ERA is at 2.08 after four starts.
The Twins' offense gave Lopez more than enough run support to earn his second win of the season. They scored a run in the first inning, two more in the third, and broke the game open with a six-run fourth. Veteran Angels starter Kyle Hendricks had a rough outing, allowing seven earned runs and walking five batters. He was pulled without recording an out in the decisive fourth frame.
Byron Buxton had a big night for the Twins, continuing his strong recent production at the plate. He launched a second-deck home run, his sixth of the season, off a Hendricks curveball in the third inning. Buxton also hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth and an opposite-field RBI triple in the sixth.
Trevor Larnach joined Buxton in having an impressive night. He hit an RBI double in the third and capped the Twins' huge fourth with a three-run homer.
The Twins were out-hit 10-8 by the Angels in the game, but they also walked eight times as a team — including four by leadoff hitter Edouard Julien.
Promising rookie Luke Keaschall was hit in the wrist/hand area by a pitch in the first inning and eventually left the game. He was replaced at DH by Mickey Gasper in the third. Gasper, recently recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, went on to pick up a couple hits and drive in the first two runs of his MLB career.
Update: Keaschall suffered a broken forearm, the team announced. Unreal.
Carlos Correa, who said his "swing sucks right now" following Thursday's loss to the White Sox, ripped two balls with 111 MPH exit velocities.
The Twins are 10-16 and have won three of their last four. They'll look to keep it going on Saturday afternoon.