Twins rookie Luke Keaschall hit by pitch, suffers broken forearm
The Twins just cannot have nice things.
Promising rookie Luke Keaschall was hit by a pitch and suffered a broken forearm in Friday night's game against the Angels, the team announced.
Keaschall was plunked by an 87 mile-per-hour sinker from veteran starter Kyle Hendricks in the bottom of the first inning. He stayed in the game initially and ran the bases, but when his spot in the lineup came up again in the third inning, he was lifted for pinch hitter Mickey Gasper. Because Keaschall was the designated hitter, he wasn't needed in the field after getting hit.
Keaschall was hit in a similar spot in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, which may or may not have contributed to tonight's injury.
Keaschall had gotten off to an outstanding start to his big-league career since making his MLB debut last Friday in Atlanta. He had at least one hit in each of his first six games coming into this Friday's contest, going 7 for 19 with three doubles, four runs, and two RBI. He also stole five bases in his first five games, which tied a MLB record. Keaschall has walked five times, been hit by a pitch twice, and struck out just twice, reaching base in 14 of 26 plate appearances at the time of his removal from this game.
But now he'll be out for a while. Keaschall joins Royce Lewis and Matt Wallner as the third important Twins hitter to get injured this season. No. 1 starter Pablo Lopez has also spent time on the IL, though he returned to the mound in Friday's 11-4 win.
The Twins' second-round pick in 2023, Keaschall was named the organization's minor league player of the year last year. He's Minnesota's No. 3 prospect and a consensus top-70 prospect in baseball.