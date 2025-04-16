Carlos Correa, Matt Wallner out of Twins' Wednesday lineup vs. Mets
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and right fielder Matt Wallner are both out of Wednesday's lineup after suffering apparent injuries on Tuesday night. We're still awaiting word on if one or both players may require a trip to the Injured List.
Correa left Tuesday's game against the Mets in the fifth inning with left wrist soreness. It sounds like an aggravation of something he's already been playing through.
"Since late last year I’ve been dealing with it,” Correa said, via the Minnesota Star Tribune. “We did an MRI last year on it and it didn’t show anything too serious. It’s just about keeping it strong and making sure that it’s stable."
It's hard not to wonder if wrist problems have affected Correa's performance at the plate this season. He's just 10 for 61 (.164) with no home runs and a .473 OPS through 17 games. His 55 percent ground ball rate is significantly above his career norm.
Earlier in Tuesday's 6-3 win, Wallner departed after beating out an infield single in the first inning. He was limping a bit after sprinting to first and was taken out of the game with what the Twins are calling left hamstring tightness. Wallner has been one of Minnesota's few productive hitters during their poor start, batting .263 with eight extra-base hits and an .847 OPS.
"It’s not painful so that’s good, I guess," Wallner said, via the Star Tribune. "I really don’t know because I’ve never done anything similar to that."
Both players were set to be evaluated further on Wednesday morning. The Twins (6-12) have a rare day off on Thursday before traveling to Atlanta for a three-game series this weekend.
Here's the Wednesday lineup for the series finale against the Mets (11-6) at Target Field:
1. Edouard Julien 2B
2. Byron Buxton CF
3. Ty France 1B
4. Trevor Larnach DH
5. Ryan Jeffers C
6. Brooks Lee 3B
7. Willi Castro SS
8. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. RF
9. Harrison Bader LF
Buxton, Jeffers, and Bader all had multiple hits in Tuesday's game. Lee replaced Correa and hit his first home run of the season. Keirsey, Wallner's replacement, hit a bunt pop-out on a squeeze play but later picked up his first base hit of the season. Between Buxton, Bader, and Keirsey, the Twins' defensive outfield for this game is an incredible one.
David Festa is on the mound for the Twins for the second time this season, opposing the Mets' Huascar Brazoban. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. CT.