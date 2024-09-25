Carlos Correa: Only 'some guys' on Twins playing with sense of urgency
Carlos Correa made some noise with a response to a question from a reporter Tuesday night about the urgency the Minnesota Twins are feeling after falling two games out of the wild-card race with only five days left in the regular season.
According to MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park, Correa was asked if he's feeling a sense of urgency around him.
“Some guys, yeah,” Correa answered. “Some of us hit extra today and tried to figure something out. We didn't get the win, but we've got to do more of that and eventually find something right away so we can go out there and put up more runs.”
Park said Correa was asked to provide more context about his "some guys" response. Instead, Correa said "we're all trying our best, and everybody wants to be in the playoffs." He then made it pretty clear that players on the team handle frustration differently.
"Some guys take [frustration] as poison and some guys take it as fuel,” Correa said, according to Park. “The guys who take it as fuel are the ones that always come out on top and have a beautiful career and stay in the game for a long time. We have a lot of young guys and a lot of people try to help them, but at the end of the day, everybody has to figure it out on their own.”
The Twins are 11-23 since Aug. 18 and they own one of the league's worst offenses and pitching staffs since then. We checked the numbers and they're brutally bad.
The Twins have bled away what was once an 11-game lead over the Tigers in the wild-card race. Detroit and Kansas City are now tied for the last two wild cards and both are two games up on Minnesota. According to Baseball Reference, Minnesota's postseason odds have faded to about 18%. FanGraphs gives the Twins at 27% chance.
Every game is a must-win and the Twins need the Tigers or Royals to lose to have any chance of playing baseball in October.