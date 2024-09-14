Carlos Correa returning to Twins Saturday, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. optioned
At long last, Carlos Correa is back.
The Minnesota Twins are activating their star shortstop from the injured list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field in Minneapolis. To make room for Correa on the 28-man roster, outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul.
Correa has been out since July 12 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Correa has been taking live batting practice opposed pitchers from High-A Cedar Rapids this week at Target Field, and he said on Monday that a new treatment was helping him get back to running in cleats and baseball activities.
When he’s been healthy, Correa has been one of the Twins’ best bats this season. In 75 games, Correa is slashing .308/.520/.896 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs. He hit .388 in the month of June.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Friday’s game that Correa and injured right fielder Max Kepler were both “getting close,” but that it wasn’t imminent they would be activated. It ended up being pretty imminent for Correa, who the Twins will be thrilled to welcome back to the lineup.
Correa’s return comes just days after Byron Buxton was activated from the injured list. Buxton made his return in Friday night’s 8-4 loss to the Reds, hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Keirsey made his major league debut after being called up from Triple-A when Kepler landed on the injured list. Keirsey played in four games, recording one hit in 10 at-bats.