Carson McCusker continues to be an unstoppable force at Triple-A

The man called "McCrusher" is batting .476 at Triple-A since April 25.

Joe Nelson

Carson McCusker
Carson McCusker / St. Paul Saint
The Minnesota Twins have won 11 consecutive games and there's really no pressure to make changes to a roster that is playing well of late, but how much longer can they avoid calling up Carson McCusker?

The 6-foot-8 man known as "McCrusher" continues to obliterate baseballs at Triple-A St. Paul. On Tuesday night, McCusker went 3-for-4 with a double off the wall and three RBIs. On Thursday, McCusker was 5-for-7 with two doubles and a walk in a doubleheader.

It is the continuation of an insanely hot stretch for a guy who has Aaron Judge size and strength, though it remains to be seen if his mashing of baseballs in the minors can translate to the majors.

For the season, McCusker is batting .356 and he's upped his OPS to 1.086. He's blasted 10 homers, 11 doubles and driven in 36 runs.

In the International League, he ranks third in batting average, second in slugging percentage and OPS, third in RBIs and he's tied for the league lead in homers.

In May, McCusker is slashing .400/.440/.667 with three homers, three doubles, 12 RBIs and 30 total bases in 45 at-bats. Since April 25, he's batting a whopping .476.

With Harrison Bader (groin) and Ty France (foot) suffering minor injuries on Wednesday, followed by Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa both in concussion protocol after colliding during Thursday's game, there may be no better time than now to bring the McCrusher up for a first chance to prove he belongs in the big leagues.

