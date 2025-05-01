Costly error breaks open pitcher's duel as Twins drop another to Guardians
Pablo Lopez was nearly unhittable through six innings, but his throwing error in the seventh inning helped the Cleveland Guardians break open a pitcher's duel and pull away for a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in Cleveland.
At one point, Lopez had sent 13 batters in a row down in order, and he had only allowed two hits all night through six scoreless innings. But Jose Ramirez led off the seventh inning with a single, and a couple at-bats later, former Twin Carlos Santana reached on an infield single, and Ramirez scored on a throwing error from Lopez for a 1-0 Guardians advantage.
That marked the end of Lopez's day as Brock Stewart came on in relief with one on and one out, and Stewart walked Gabriel Arias before giving up a three-run homer to Bo Naylor a couple at-bats later that made it 4-0. That broke the game wide open as Lopez and Luis Ortiz had been pitching shutouts. Lopez gave up just four hits and two runs while fanning six across 6 1/3 innings, while Ortiz allowed just three hits and two walks while fanning five across 6 1/3 scoreless innings.
The error on Lopez was the seventh from a Twins pitcher this season in a continuation of a troubling trend. Lopez previously had another when he overthrew a pickoff attempt, and several others have come on throws to first base. This time, it proved particularly costly as it sparked the Guardians (17-13) to a four-run inning, and ultimately, a victory.
The Twins (13-18) did get one back when Brooks Lee led off the eighth with a 374-foot solo homer, and made a late push as Trevor Larnach and Ryan Jeffers singled off Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning. Larnach even came around to score on a wild pitch from Clase during Kody Clemens' at-bat, but Clase struck out Clemens for the final out.
The Twins and Guardians meet for their series finale at 12:10 p.m. CT on Thursday.