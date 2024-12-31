David Festa named potential breakout player for Twins in 2025
Twins starting pitcher David Festa had a promising MLB debut in 2024. After starting 13 games last season, one beat writer thinks he could be Minnesota's breakout star in 2025.
MLB.com released an article on Monday listing a "breakout star" for all 30 teams. Festa was chosen by Do-Hyoung Park to break out for the Twins.
"Beyond two rocky outings to begin his career, here’s what Festa -- the Twins’ top pitching prospect before his debut -- did with his second-half rotation slot: 54 1/3 innings, 69 strikeouts, 22 walks, five homers allowed, 3.81 ERA," Park wrote. "His rookie season numbers didn’t tell the full story of the youngster with the big stuff who did everything the Twins want from a young pitcher: miss bats, don’t give away too many free bases, keep the ball in the ballpark. They were thrilled with their first look -- and as Festa’s body develops and he gains more MLB experience, watch out."
Festa played 14 total games in the major leagues last season and he started 13. He pitched 64.1 total innings and finished with a 4.90 ERA, compiling a 2-6 record and striking out 77 total batters. As Park mentioned, he was much better in the second half of the season once he settled into the rotation.
He will turn 25 before the season officially begins, and the Twins' decision to not add a starting pitcher so far this offseason gives Festa a great opportunity to have another big role in 2025. If he does in fact improve, Minnesota could have a very underrated starting rotation next season with Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober, Joe Ryan and Festa leading the way.