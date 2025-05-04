Derek Falvey reacts to 'incredibly disappointing' start to Twins season
The Twins snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday with a 4-3 win against the Red Sox, but the result is likely just a small band-aid on the massive wound that has been the 2025 season.
The Twins are now 14-20 on the season, and dating back to last year's late-season collapse, they're 26-47 in their last 73 games. With stars Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton both healthy, alongside a bullpen that was projected as the best in the MLB, it's hard to find many positives from Minnesota's slow start to the season.
"Where we are right now is incredibly disappointing,” Falvey told the Star Tribune’s Bobby Nightengale. “Everyone in that [clubhouse] is disappointed. The staff’s disappointed. Rocco’s disappointed. I am, too. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility for us to be where we need to be and so we’re all disappointed and trying to figure it out."
Falvey talked to Nightengale about how he's evaluating manager Rocco Baldelli closely amid his seventh season with the club. "[It's] how you show up every day after those tough losses, how you respond to it," Falvey mentioned as the biggest thing he's looking at with Minnesota's manager.
The Twins are currently batting .235 as a team, which ranks 21st-best in the MLB, at .368; their slugging percentage ranks 22nd, and their on-base percentage is 23rd at .306. Anyway you put it, they've been incredibly disappointing to start the season.
Falvey still has "a ton of belief" in Minnesota's roster, but he did mention urgency as the calendar turns to May. After a slow start last season, the Twins responded with a few impressive months in early summer. They currently sit seven games behind the first-place Tigers in the American League Central. If things don't change soon, the hole that they've fallen into might be too big to pull themselves out of this time.