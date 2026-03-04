Two Notable Performances in Twins' First Spring Victory in Nine Days

For the first time in over a week, the Twins have won a baseball game.

With the caveat that spring training results mean very little, no teams wants to go on an 0-7-1 skid like the one the Twins were on before Wednesday. That ended with a 6-3 victory over Team Puerto Rico in a pre-World Baseball Classic exhibition contest.

Minnesota got a couple standout performances in a win over a PR team featuring ex-Twins Willi Castro, Christian Vazquez, and Eddie Rosario.

Roden keeps raking

There are still around three weeks left in spring training, but at this juncture, it's hard to see how the Twins could justify keeping Alan Roden off of their Opening Day roster. He came into this game leading Minnesota with seven hits in 14 at-bats, then proceeded to pick up hits in all three of his plate appearances on Wednesday.

In the second inning, facing a left-handed pitcher, Roden ripped a 369-foot triple through the wind to the gap in right-center, then scored the game's first run on an Orlando Arcia sacrifice fly. One inning later, Roden singled up the middle and then scored from first on an Arcia double. He added a seeing-eye single through the right side in the fifth and came around to score a third run to cap off his day.

Roden, who the Twins acquired from Toronto in the Louis Varland trade last year, is making quite the push for not only a roster spot, but maybe even a significant early role for Minnesota this season. Going 10 for 17 with a grand slam and a triple is quite the way to start a spring.

A 26-year-old Wisconsin native, Roden struggled to a .191 average in his first 153 MLB plate appearances last year before suffering a season-ending thumb injury. But in nearly 300 minor league games, the former third-round pick has hit .302 with 30 homers, 47 steals, an .866 OPS, and as many walks as strikeouts. An argument can be made that the retooling Twins should consider trading Trevor Larnach and giving Roden every opportunity to show what he can do in the big leagues.

Zebby's solid spring continues

Zebby Matthews got the start for the Twins on Wednesday and put together another quality outing. He went four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk. He struck out three. Matthews' strike rate was a bit low, but he generated eight swings and misses among his 56 pitches and reached 98 miles per hour with his fastball.

Zebby Matthews | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In each of the first two innings, Matthews helped himself by inducing a ground ball double play. He gave up two straight hits to open the third, then allowed a run on a balk. But with a runner on third and no outs, Zebby buckled down with two straight strikeouts before retiring Heliot Ramos to end the frame. He was mostly sharp against a Puerto Rico lineup featuring three former All-Stars in Castro, Ramos, and Nolan Arenado.

Including an exhibition against the University of Minnesota, Matthews has made three appearances this spring and allowed two runs over 8.1 innings. He's allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out nine. To the extent spring results matter, Matthews has clearly out-performed both Simeon Woods Richardson and Taj Bradley so far as he competes for a spot in the Twins' rotation.