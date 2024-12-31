Does it make sense? Blogger wants Cubs to trade for Twins' Pablo Lopez
Pablo Lopez's future as the Twins ace was thrown into doubt earlier this month when ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the team has "listened" to offers for the 28-year-old righty. What might it take to get the Twins to come to the table?
It's unclear how real the Lopez phone calls are, but those in the Chicago Cubs blogosphere are creating fake trade packages for the former All-Star.
Zack Cariola of Chi City Sports speculated that a package consisting of outfielder Owen Cassie and corner infielder Cole Mathis could be enough. Cassie is the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs' farm system according to the latest MLB prospect rankings, and Mathis is the organization's No. 11 prospect.
Cassie plays all three outfield spots and slashed .278/275/.473 in 549 plate appearances from the left side of the plate last season in Triple-A ball. Mathis, the Cubs' second-round pick in the 2024 draft, is a right-handed batter who plays both first and third base. He slashed .335/.472/.650 last year at College of Charleston.
There have not been any credible reports linking the Cubs to Lopez, but Chicago has been aggressive this offseason and might be aiming for starting pitching after missing out on a trade for Jesus Luzardo, who wound being dealt to the Phillies.
With Chicago's alleged top target traded to Philly, the Cubs could turn their attention to the Twins. Minnesota, in the midst of an ownership sale, is not looking to add to payroll, leaving the front office in a difficult position while still trying to make the 2025 team competitive.
Shipping off their best starter would certainly impact their ability to compete, but it would free up $21 million per year over the next three years and possibly open the door to acquire lower-priced free agents to add depth to the roster.
The fake trade with the Cubs would also add more high-end prospects to an already stacked farm system.