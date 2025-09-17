Inside The Twins

Down 10-1, Twins storm back but can’t finish comeback vs. Yankees

Zebby Matthews dug the Twins a deep hole and they almost climbed all the way out of it.

Joe Nelson

Sep 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Ryan Fitzgerald (53) celebrates hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
After falling behind 10-1 Tuesday night, the Minnesota Twins staged a comeback bid only to fall short in a 10-9 loss to the New York Yankees.

Zebby Matthews, who the Twins hope can be part of their long-term starting rotation, was rocked. The Yankees pelted him for two runs in the first inning, four more in the second and three more in the third before manager Rocco Baldelli had seen enough and pulled Matthews from the game.

Matthews allowed nine runs on 11 hits and two walks, raising his earned-run averaged to 5.97 this season.

After the Yankees added one run in the fourth to take a 10-1 lead, the Twins rallied with three runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to two at 10-8. The comeback bid was highlighted by two-run homers from two guys who were in the minor leagues in August: Ryan Fitzgerald and James Outman.

In the ninth, Trevor Larnach slugged a solo homer with one out to make it a 10-9 game.

Yankees closer David Bednar got Kody Clemens to ground out before Royce Lewis struck out to end the game.

The Twins face the Yankees one last time for the season on Wednesday. First pitch at Target Field is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.

Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

