Down 10-1, Twins storm back but can’t finish comeback vs. Yankees
After falling behind 10-1 Tuesday night, the Minnesota Twins staged a comeback bid only to fall short in a 10-9 loss to the New York Yankees.
Zebby Matthews, who the Twins hope can be part of their long-term starting rotation, was rocked. The Yankees pelted him for two runs in the first inning, four more in the second and three more in the third before manager Rocco Baldelli had seen enough and pulled Matthews from the game.
Matthews allowed nine runs on 11 hits and two walks, raising his earned-run averaged to 5.97 this season.
After the Yankees added one run in the fourth to take a 10-1 lead, the Twins rallied with three runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to two at 10-8. The comeback bid was highlighted by two-run homers from two guys who were in the minor leagues in August: Ryan Fitzgerald and James Outman.
In the ninth, Trevor Larnach slugged a solo homer with one out to make it a 10-9 game.
Yankees closer David Bednar got Kody Clemens to ground out before Royce Lewis struck out to end the game.
The Twins face the Yankees one last time for the season on Wednesday. First pitch at Target Field is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.