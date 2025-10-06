End-of-season prospect rankings feature 4 Twins in the top 100
Walker Jenkins returns to the top 10 in the latest top-100 prospect rankings from MLB Pipeline.
Jenkins, however, is the only Twins prospect ranked inside the top 50. That's largely because Luke Keaschall graduated from the list after spending the majority of his season with the major league club, which brought the Twins' total number of prospects down to four after having five in Pipeline's midseason update.
Jenkins finished the season with Triple-A St. Paul, where he went 22-for-91 in 102 plate appearances. He hit two home runs during his time in St. Paul, while showing power potential to all fields. The 20-year-old has spent the majority of his time in the minors ranked among the best prospects in baseball, and he ended the season as the No. 10 overall prospect in Pipeline's rankings.
Kaelen Culpepper, 22, was one of the biggest movers in the latest rankings, jumping up a whopping 20 spots from No. 72 to No. 52. Culpepper was the Twins' first-round pick in the 2024 draft. He split the 2025 season between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita.
Combined, Culpepper slashed .289/.375/.469 while hitting 20 home runs and driving in 64 RBIs, ultimately being named the Twins' minor league player of the year.
Catching prospect Eduardo Tait, whom the Twins acquired from Philadelphia in the Jhoan Duran trade, comes in at No. 57 in the end-of-season update, down three spots from the midseason rankings. In 30 games with High-A Cedar Rapids, the 19-year-old slashed .250/.286/.408 with three homers and 14 RBI.
Rounding out the list for Minnesota is Emanuel Rodriguez at No. 69, up three spots from the August update. The 22-year-old outfielder spent most of the season with Triple-A St. Paul, where he had a .258 batting average in 163 at-bats while battling multiple injuries.
Top-30 Twins rankings
Included in the end-of-season update is the new top 30 for the Twins. There aren't a lot of changes with the Twins, but three new prospects did make the list: RHP Adrian Bohorquez (No. 23), OF Kala'i Rosario (No. 29), and SS Danny De Andrade (No. 30).
Here's the full list:
- Walker Jenkins, OF
- Kaelen Culpepper, SS
- Eduardo Tait, C
- Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF
- Kendry Rojas, LHP
- Marek Houston, SS
- Dasan Hill, LHP
- Gabriel Gonzalez, OF
- Connor Prielipp, LHP
- Riley Quick, RHP
- Kyle DeBarge, SS/2B
- Quentin Young, SS
- Brandon Winokur, SS
- Ryan Gallagher, RHP
- Charlee Soto, RHP
- Billy Amick, 3B
- C.J. Culpepper, RHP
- Marco Raya, RHP
- Andrew Morris, RHP
- James Ellwanger, RHP
- Khadim Diaw, C
- Matt Barr, RHP
- Adrian Bohorquez, RHP
- Jose Olivares, RHP
- Hendry Mendez, OF
- Ricardo Olivar, C/OF
- Jason Reitz, RHP
- Enrique Jiminez, C
- Kala'i Rosario, OF
- Danny De Andrade, SS
Moving off the list were Keaschall (previously ranked No. 3), RHP Mick Abel (No. 6), and RHP Travis Adams (No. 27). All three players ended the 2025 season in the majors.